Special Offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 128Gb Cream
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 128Gb Cream
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 128Gb Cream
£949.99
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99
Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
Product information
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
Phone, USB-C Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Ejection Pin
Screen
Screen Type
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Screen Size
6.7"
Video Capability
Yes
Software
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 11
CPU
SM8350
Memory
Internal Memory
128GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Camera
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
10MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
10MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3300MaH
Wireless Charging Available
Yes
Dimensions
Product Height
166 Millimetre
Product Width
72 Millimetre
Product Weight
183 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
White
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
White
Additional Features
Sensors
Side fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core
Water & Dust Resistance
Yes
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No
