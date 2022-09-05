We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
There are no items currently in your Basket

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 256Gb Phantom Black

Offer available
altText
altText
altText
altText
altText
altText
altText
Offer available

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 256Gb Phantom Black

£1599.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99

Product information

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Phone, USB-C Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Ejection Pin
Screen Type
Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Screen Size
7.6"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 11
CPU
SM8350
Internal Memory
256GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
10MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
10MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
4400MaH
Wireless Charging Available
Yes
Product Height
158 Millimetre
Product Width
128 Millimetre
Product Weight
271 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core
Water & Dust Resistance
Yes
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No