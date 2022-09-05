Special Offers

Product information

Awesome Screen,Check out that view,Awesome screens for the best viewing experience,• The large super AMOLED, 6.6” display and awesome 90Hz refresh rate takes scrolling, browsing and game playing to a whole new level.,• Infinity-V display is completely boundless so you can really immerse yourself in your games, streams, and social feeds.,Awesome Camera,Capture everything,Multiple cameras for the perfect shot every time,• 3 stand-out cameras work together to create awesome images, whatever you’re trying to snap. Capture hi-res pics, super-wide group shots, and perfect portraits with a tap.,• Fit the entire squad into one epic shot with the ultra-wide 5MP camera,• The high res 48 MP Main Camera gives you excellent definition and detail, on a phone that doesn’t break the bank.,• Create professional style portraits with the perfect background blur thanks to the 2MP Depth Lens.,• The 8MP selfie camera is perfect for keeping you in the limelight, and with the Bokeh filter, you can show off your arty side and blur the background too.,Long Lasting Battery life,Amazing power to fuel your day,Stay in charge, with long lasting batteries,• Scroll, stream, and socialise all you want thanks to the long-lasting 5,000mAh Battery with 15W fast-charging.,5G,Always on, always connected with 5G,Superfast 5G for everyone,• 5G-ready, so you can tap into amazing internet speeds and stay connected no matter where you go.,• Galaxy A22 5G is built to tap into the power and speed of 5G networks so wherever you are, you can share your awesome shots on social, get super creative, game away, and do it with style and speed