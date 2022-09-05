We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G White

Offer available
Offer available

£209.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99

Product information

Awesome Screen,Check out that view,Awesome screens for the best viewing experience,• The large super AMOLED, 6.6” display and awesome 90Hz refresh rate takes scrolling, browsing and game playing to a whole new level.,• Infinity-V display is completely boundless so you can really immerse yourself in your games, streams, and social feeds.,Awesome Camera,Capture everything,Multiple cameras for the perfect shot every time,• 3 stand-out cameras work together to create awesome images, whatever you’re trying to snap. Capture hi-res pics, super-wide group shots, and perfect portraits with a tap.,• Fit the entire squad into one epic shot with the ultra-wide 5MP camera,• The high res 48 MP Main Camera gives you excellent definition and detail, on a phone that doesn’t break the bank.,• Create professional style portraits with the perfect background blur thanks to the 2MP Depth Lens.,• The 8MP selfie camera is perfect for keeping you in the limelight, and with the Bokeh filter, you can show off your arty side and blur the background too.,Long Lasting Battery life,Amazing power to fuel your day,Stay in charge, with long lasting batteries,• Scroll, stream, and socialise all you want thanks to the long-lasting 5,000mAh Battery with 15W fast-charging.,5G,Always on, always connected with 5G,Superfast 5G for everyone,• 5G-ready, so you can tap into amazing internet speeds and stay connected no matter where you go.,• Galaxy A22 5G is built to tap into the power and speed of 5G networks so wherever you are, you can share your awesome shots on social, get super creative, game away, and do it with style and speed

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Phone, charger, USB lead, SIM removal tool, protective back cover
Screen Type
TFT LCD Infinity-V
Screen Size
6.6"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android™ 11
CPU
MTK | MT6833
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 400GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000mAH
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
167 Millimetre
Product Width
76 Millimetre
Product Weight
202 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
White
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24 months
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano Sim
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Sensors
Sidefingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No