Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket

Sim Free Samsung Galaxy Note10 Aura Black

Offer available
altText
altText
altText
Offer available

Sim Free Samsung Galaxy Note10 Aura Black

£829.00
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy a SIM free handset and get a SIM card free

Product information

Product specifications

What's in the Box
"Mobile Phone, UK Travel Adaptor (3 Pin), Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card"
Screen Type
DYNAMIC Amoled
Screen Size
"6.3"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 9.0 Pie
CPU
Octacore
Internal Memory
256
Internal CPU RAM
8GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3500
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Product Height
151 Millimetre
Product Width
72 Millimetre
Product Weight
167 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio