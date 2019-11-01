Store Locator
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy Note10 Aura Black
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy Note10 Aura Black
Product information
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"Mobile Phone, UK Travel Adaptor (3 Pin), Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card"
Screen
Screen Type
DYNAMIC Amoled
Screen Size
"6.3"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 9.0 Pie
CPU
Octacore
Memory
Internal Memory
256
Internal CPU RAM
8GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3500
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Dimensions
Product Height
151 Millimetre
Product Width
72 Millimetre
Product Weight
167 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Additional Features
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
