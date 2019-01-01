We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
SIM Free Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Gold
£449.00
Out of stock
Product information
Do bigger things
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
Device (SM-N950F)Travel Adapter (3 pin)Data/Charging Cable (USB to USB C)Earphones with mic (AKG) Micro USB connectorEjection Pin (Sim/memory card tray)S PenS Pen Accessories (tips and tweezers) Quick Start GuideWarranty Card
Screen
Screen Type
Quad HD+ sAMOLED
Screen Size
"6.3"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Andorid Nougat
CPU
Exynos 8895 Octa-Core
Memory
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
6GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12 MP
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3300mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
TBC
Standby Time (hrs)
TBC
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Dimensions
Product Height
162.6 Millimetre
Product Width
74.6 Millimetre
Product Weight
194 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Gold
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Gold
Additional Features
Sensors
Accelerometer
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
N
Show All