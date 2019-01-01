We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
There are no items currently in your Basket
SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Black
Product information
Unbox Your Phone
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
Handset,Earphones tuned by AKG,USB Type-C Cable,Travel Adapter,USB Connector (C to A),Micro USB Connector (C to B),Ejection Pin,Ear Tips,Quick Start Guide; Smart Switch Leaflet
Screen
Screen Type
Quad HD+ Samoled
Screen Size
"6.2"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 7.0 (Nougat)
CPU
Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7 GHz
Memory
Internal Memory
64MB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12 MP
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3500
Talk Time (hrs)
0
Standby Time (hrs)
0
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Dimensions
Product Height
159.5 Millimetre
Product Width
73.4 Millimetre
Product Weight
173 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Additional Features
Sensors
Finger print
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
N
