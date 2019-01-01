We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Black

SIM Free Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Black

£449.00
Product information

Unbox Your Phone

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Handset,Earphones tuned by AKG,USB Type-C Cable,Travel Adapter,USB Connector (C to A),Micro USB Connector (C to B),Ejection Pin,Ear Tips,Quick Start Guide; Smart Switch Leaflet
Screen Type
Quad HD+ Samoled
Screen Size
"6.2"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 7.0 (Nougat)
CPU
Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7 GHz
Internal Memory
64MB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12 MP
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3500
Talk Time (hrs)
0
Standby Time (hrs)
0
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Product Height
159.5 Millimetre
Product Width
73.4 Millimetre
Product Weight
173 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Sensors
Finger print
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
N