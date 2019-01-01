Store Locator
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Grey
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Product information
Unbox Your Phone
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
Handset,Earphones tuned by AKG,USB Type-C Cable,Travel Adapter,USB Connector (C to A),Micro USB Connector (C to B),Ejection Pin,Ear Tips,Quick Start Guide; Smart Switch Leaflet
Screen
Screen Type
Quad HD+ Samoled
Screen Size
"6.2"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 7.0 (Nougat)
CPU
Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7 GHz
Memory
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12 MP
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3500
Talk Time (hrs)
0
Standby Time (hrs)
0
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Dimensions
Product Height
159.5 Millimetre
Product Width
73.4 Millimetre
Product Weight
173 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Grey
Additional Features
Sensors
Finger print
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
N
