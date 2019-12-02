Store Locator
Tesco Mobile Lg K20 Black
Tesco Mobile Lg K20 Black
Tesco Mobile Lg K20 Black
£90.00
Special Offers
Save £10 on Tesco Mobile handsets when bought with a top up
Product information
LG K20
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"Charger, USB Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card"
Screen
Screen Type
WVGA+ IPS LCD
Screen Size
"5.5"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android Go 9.0
CPU
Quadcore
Memory
Internal Memory
16GB
Internal CPU RAM
1GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
8
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
480p
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Power
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3000
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
148.6 Millimetre
Product Width
71.9 Millimetre
Product Weight
143 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
N
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Additional Features
Sensors
"Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, GPS, A-GPS"
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Show All