A screen with a better view 6. 2 inches of HD+ screen for a phone you'll love to watch. Whether you're into sitcoms or MMORPGs, Galaxy A10's Infinity-V Display changes the way you experience them by putting you right in the action. See how far the experience takes you on the v-cut screen. Simple design in living colour Galaxy A10's slender 8. 1 mm body feels like it's made for your hand. The glossy plastic finish stands out all on its own, and you can choose from black and blue.