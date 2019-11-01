Store Locator
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy A20e Blue
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy A20e Blue
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy A20e Blue
Product information
-See all of your content on a 5.8" Infinity-V Display \r \n -A sleek and slim design
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"Phone, UK Travel Adapter, USB C Data Charging cable, Earphones, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card"
Screen
Screen Type
HD+
Screen Size
"5.8"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 9.0 Pie
CPU
Octacore
Memory
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
3GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 400GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
13
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
FHD (1920 x 1080) @30fps
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3000
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
147 Millimetre
Product Width
69 Millimetre
Product Weight
141 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Blue
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Blue
Additional Features
Sensors
"Accelerometer,Fingerprint Sensor,Gyro Sensor,Geomagnetic Sensor,Hall Sensor,Light Sensor,Proximity Sensor"
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
