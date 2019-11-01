Store Locator
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy A40 Blue
Sim Free Samsung Galaxy A40 Blue
Product information
-View every detail with the 5.9" Infinity-U Display \r \n -Premium design in a choice of colours
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"Phone, UK Travel Adapter, USB C Data Charging cable, Earphones, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card"
Screen
Screen Type
FHD+
Screen Size
5.9"
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 9.0 Pie
CPU
Octacore
Memory
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 512GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
25MP
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
FHD (1920 x 1080) | @30fps
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3100
Talk Time (hrs)
TBC
Standby Time (hrs)
TBC
Wireless Charging Available
Dimensions
Product Height
144.4 Millimetre
Product Width
69.2 Millimetre
Product Weight
162 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Additional Features
Sensors
"Accelerometer,Fingerprint Sensor,Gyro Sensor,Geomagnetic Sensor,Hall Sensor,Light Sensor,Proximity Sensor"
Water & Dust Resistance
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
N
