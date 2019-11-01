Tesco logo
£219.00
Product information

-View every detail with the 5.9" Infinity-U Display \r \n -Premium design in a choice of colours

Product specifications

What's in the Box
"Phone, UK Travel Adapter, USB C Data Charging cable, Earphones, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card"
Screen Type
FHD+
Screen Size
5.9"
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 9.0 Pie
CPU
Octacore
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 512GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
25MP
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
FHD (1920 x 1080) | @30fps
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3100
Talk Time (hrs)
TBC
Standby Time (hrs)
TBC
Wireless Charging Available
Product Height
144.4 Millimetre
Product Width
69.2 Millimetre
Product Weight
162 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Sensors
"Accelerometer,Fingerprint Sensor,Gyro Sensor,Geomagnetic Sensor,Hall Sensor,Light Sensor,Proximity Sensor"
Water & Dust Resistance
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
N