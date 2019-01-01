Product information

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

SIM Free Samsung J6 Plus Red

SIM Free Samsung J6 Plus Red

Product specifications

Screen Type
LCP
Screen Size
"6"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
8.1
CPU
1.4GHz Qualcomm
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
3GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3300
Talk Time (hrs)
-
Standby Time (hrs)
-
Wireless Charging Available
Product Height
161.2 Millimetre
Product Width
76.7 Millimetre
Product Weight
178 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Red
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Red
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Built-in FM Radio