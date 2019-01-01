We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
SIM Free Samsung J6 Plus Red
£169.00
Out of stock
Product information
TBC
Product specifications
Screen
Screen Type
LCP
Screen Size
"6"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
8.1
CPU
1.4GHz Qualcomm
Memory
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
3GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3300
Talk Time (hrs)
-
Standby Time (hrs)
-
Wireless Charging Available
Dimensions
Product Height
161.2 Millimetre
Product Width
76.7 Millimetre
Product Weight
178 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Red
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Red
Additional Features
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Built-in FM Radio
Show All