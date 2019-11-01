Store Locator
Sim Free Samsung A6 Gold
Offer available
Sim Free Samsung A6 Gold
£189.00
Special Offers
Buy a SIM free handset and get a SIM card free
Product information
Introducing the Galaxy A6
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
1. UK TYPE (3WAY)2. HEADSET (EARPHONE)3. DATA CABLE4. EJECTION PIN5. USER MANUAL/GUIDE (ENGLISH)6. REGIONAL LOCK OPEN LEAFLET (XEU/BTU ONLY)7. OPEN 2 YEARS WARRANTY CARD
Screen
Screen Type
Super AMOLED
Screen Size
"5.6"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Oreo
CPU
Quad core
Memory
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
3GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
17
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
16MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3000
Talk Time (hrs)
Up to 20 hours
Standby Time (hrs)
Up to 70 hours
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
149.9 Millimetre
Product Width
70.8 Millimetre
Product Weight
162 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Gold
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Gold
Additional Features
Sensors
Finger print
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Y
Show All