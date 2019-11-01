Tesco logo
Sim Free Samsung S9 Plus Black

Offer available
Offer available

Sim Free Samsung S9 Plus Black

£599.00
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy a SIM free handset and get a SIM card free

Product information

The Camera. Reimagined.Samsung Electronics (UK) Limited. UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland residents aged 18+ only. Participants who purchase Promotion Products between 3 December 2018 - 26 December 2018 from Participating Retailers are eligible to claim a cash back reward paid via bank transfer. Claims must be submitted within thirty (30) days from the date of purchase, the date of purchase counts as day 1. Claims must only be made by the end user customer. Not redeemable with any other offer from the Promoter. Maximum 3 Claims per household during the Promotion Period. See https://www.samsung.com/uk/blue-cashback for full T&Cs.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
HandsetEarphones tuned by AKGUSB Type-C CableTravelAdapterUSB Connector (C to A)Ejection PinEar TipsQuick Start Guide
Screen Type
Quad HD+ sAMOLED
Screen Size
"6.2"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 8.0
CPU
+ Quad
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
6GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3500mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
0
Standby Time (hrs)
0
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Product Height
158.1 Millimetre
Product Width
73.8 Millimetre
Product Weight
189 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
N