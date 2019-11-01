Product information

The Camera. Reimagined.Samsung Electronics (UK) Limited. UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland residents aged 18+ only. Participants who purchase Promotion Products between 3 December 2018 - 26 December 2018 from Participating Retailers are eligible to claim a cash back reward paid via bank transfer. Claims must be submitted within thirty (30) days from the date of purchase, the date of purchase counts as day 1. Claims must only be made by the end user customer. Not redeemable with any other offer from the Promoter. Maximum 3 Claims per household during the Promotion Period. See https://www.samsung.com/uk/blue-cashback for full T&Cs.