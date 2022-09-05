Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doro 6620 Black/White

Doro 6620 Black/White

£68.99
Product information

A Stylish flip phone with HD voice and ready for Response by Doro Services

Product specifications

What's in the Box
TBC
Screen Type
TFT
Screen Size
"2.8"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
None
Software Version
Nucleus
CPU
N/A
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
512MB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
3
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
Yes
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
N
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
800
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
N
Product Height
173 Millimetre
Product Width
51 Millimetre
Product Weight
108 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
3G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
12
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
TriBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
N
Built-in FM Radio