Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket

Tesco Mobile Doro 5516 Graphite

Offer available
altText
altText
altText
Offer available

Tesco Mobile Doro 5516 Graphite

£29.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Save £10 on Tesco Mobile handsets when bought with a top up

Product information

Easy to use 3G bar phone with loud and clear sound (HAC), large screen and 2MP camera

Product specifications

What's in the Box
handset, battery, quick start guide, headset, charger
Screen Type
Colour LCD
Screen Size
"2.4"""
Video Capability
N
Operating System
Proprietary
Software Version
Proprietary
CPU
ARM ARM11 processor (520MHz)
Internal Memory
512MB
Internal CPU RAM
1GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
2.0 MP
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
N
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
800
Talk Time (hrs)
8
Standby Time (hrs)
Upto 500
Wireless Charging Available
N
Product Height
124 Millimetre
Product Width
48 Millimetre
Product Weight
108 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
3G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
n/a
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
TriBand
NFC
N
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
N
Built-in FM Radio
Y