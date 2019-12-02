Store Locator
Tesco Mobile Doro 5516 Graphite
Tesco Mobile Doro 5516 Graphite
£29.99
Special Offers
Save £10 on Tesco Mobile handsets when bought with a top up
Product information
Easy to use 3G bar phone with loud and clear sound (HAC), large screen and 2MP camera
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
handset, battery, quick start guide, headset, charger
Screen
Screen Type
Colour LCD
Screen Size
"2.4"""
Video Capability
N
Software
Operating System
Proprietary
Software Version
Proprietary
CPU
ARM ARM11 processor (520MHz)
Memory
Internal Memory
512MB
Internal CPU RAM
1GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
2.0 MP
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
N
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
800
Talk Time (hrs)
8
Standby Time (hrs)
Upto 500
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
124 Millimetre
Product Width
48 Millimetre
Product Weight
108 Gram
Key Information
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
3G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
n/a
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
TriBand
NFC
N
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Additional Features
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
N
Built-in FM Radio
Y
