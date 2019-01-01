We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

SIM Free Doro 6520 Grpahite

£49.00
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Product information

"An easy-to-use 3G feature phone that is perfect for calls, texts and photos with its great 2.8"" screen and for viewing and sharing online posts"

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Handset, Battery, Plug, USB Lead & Quick Start Guide
Screen Type
"2.8"" TFT"
Screen Size
"3"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Proprietary
Software Version
Proprietary
CPU
MT6276A
Internal Memory
128MB
Internal CPU RAM
4mb
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
2.0 MP
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
800
Talk Time (hrs)
8
Standby Time (hrs)
380
Wireless Charging Available
N
Product Height
103.7 Millimetre
Product Width
55.1 Millimetre
Product Weight
105 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
3G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
TriBand
NFC
N
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
N
Built-in FM Radio
Y