Special Offers

Product information

Super-fast 5G Internet featuring dual 5G SIM cards and an eight-core 5G processor with up to 2.4 GHz CPU frequency.,About 173g light and 7.8mm thin, feel the smooth sleek design of one of the thinnest 5G phones available.,OPPO’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge combined with a 4310mAh large battery allows you to power up quickly, while VOOC Flash Charge is especially useful for emergency low-battery situations.,Ultra Night Video Quad Camera,Combined with the large 48MP sensor, OPPO’s proprietary Ultra Night Video Algorithm dramatically improves night-time video performance. Night videos are not only significantly brighter, but also with better dynamic range and more vivid color.