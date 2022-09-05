Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oppo A94 5G Fluid Black

Oppo A94 5G Fluid Black

Product information

Super-fast 5G Internet featuring dual 5G SIM cards and an eight-core 5G processor with up to 2.4 GHz CPU frequency.,About 173g light and 7.8mm thin, feel the smooth sleek design of one of the thinnest 5G phones available.,OPPO’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge combined with a 4310mAh large battery allows you to power up quickly, while VOOC Flash Charge is especially useful for emergency low-battery situations.,Ultra Night Video Quad Camera,Combined with the large 48MP sensor, OPPO’s proprietary Ultra Night Video Algorithm dramatically improves night-time video performance. Night videos are not only significantly brighter, but also with better dynamic range and more vivid color.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Screen protector (pre-applied), VOOC Charge 30W power adapter, VOOC Type-C cable (Support USB 2.0), Quick start guide, Welcome letter, Safety information and warranty card, Clear Phone case, SIM tray ejector
Screen Type
AMOLED
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
CPU
MediaTek Helio P95
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
8GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
32MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
32MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
4310mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
38
Standby Time (hrs)
387
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
160 Millimetre
Product Width
73 Millimetre
Product Weight
173 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No