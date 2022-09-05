Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oppo Find X3 Starlight Black

Offer available
Offer available

Oppo Find X3 Starlight Black

£699.99
Express delivery: Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Product information

Designed for the everyday creator, whether you’re snapping selfies or shooting videos on-the-go, Neo is your sidekick to make these moments effortlessly epic thanks to the 50MP Ultra HD Quad Rear Cameras, a 32MP Front Camera, and the Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor for intelligently optimised performance at a flagship-level. To keep your creativity flowing for longer, OPPO’s unique 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 continues to reign as one of the fastest charging solutions in the market, achieving a full charge from 0% in as little as 35-minutes6, so you can say goodbye to low-battery anxiety and get going faster.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Screen protector (pre-applied), SuperVOOC Charge 65W power adapter, VOOC Type-C cable (Support USB 2.0), Quick
Screen Type
AMOLED FHD+
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
CPU
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 (SDM865
Internal Memory
256GB
Internal CPU RAM
12GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 256GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
32MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
32MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
Yes
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
4500mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
14 Hrs
Standby Time (hrs)
316
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
175 Millimetre
Product Width
91 Millimetre
Product Weight
184 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core, Vibration Sensor
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No