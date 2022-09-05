Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Xiaomi Redmi 9At Granite Grey

Xiaomi Redmi 9At Granite Grey

£89.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Product information

The Xiaomi Redmi 9AT is a great entry level addition to the popular Redmi range. It features a ​​6.53” HD+ LCD Display - certified by TUV Rheinland - which is great for gaming, watching films or reading thanks to a dedicated reading mode. The 13MP AI Camera recognises scenes and then automatically changes the settings, so you can capture the perfect photo every single time; the phase detection auto focus ensures that you have a natural and smooth “bokeh” effect to your portrait photos. And the 5000mAh battery will see you through for more than a day.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Redmi 9AT, Power adapter, Micro USB, SIM eject tool, User guide, Warranty card.
Screen Type
6.53" HD+ Dot Drop Display
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 10
CPU
MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 2.0GHz Octa-core
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
2GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 400GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
13MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000
Talk Time (hrs)
38
Standby Time (hrs)
821
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
164.9 Millimetre
Product Width
77 Millimetre
Product Weight
194 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24 months
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
No
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Sensors
Accelerometer Ambient light sensor Electronic compass Gyroscope Proximity sensor
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
Yes