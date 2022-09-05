Special Offers

Product information

The Xiaomi Redmi 9AT is a great entry level addition to the popular Redmi range. It features a ​​6.53” HD+ LCD Display - certified by TUV Rheinland - which is great for gaming, watching films or reading thanks to a dedicated reading mode. The 13MP AI Camera recognises scenes and then automatically changes the settings, so you can capture the perfect photo every single time; the phase detection auto focus ensures that you have a natural and smooth “bokeh” effect to your portrait photos. And the 5000mAh battery will see you through for more than a day.