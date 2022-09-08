Special Offers

Product information

5G high-performance processor to support all your speed needs. Sporting the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, Redmi Note 10 5G is ready to challenge the boundaries of gaming performance.,Its 7nm processing technology and integrated modem offer higher performance with lower power consumption so users can enjoy prolonged use of their device without worrying about power drain. With support for 5G dual SIM, Redmi Note 10 5G is a productivity beast.,Featuring a 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate, Redmi Note 10 5G offers a beautiful display with smoother usage.,Boasting a 48MP triple rear camera, Redmi Note 10 5G was made to create! Its triple camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while its creativity tools — such as Night mode, Slow motion, Time-lapse Video — turning any user into a creative professional.,Redmi Note 10 5G touts a massive 5,000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging, so users can stay powered up throughout the day even during periods of heavy use.