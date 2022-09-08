Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Graphite Grey

£199.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 3pm (Monday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 3pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Product information

5G high-performance processor to support all your speed needs. Sporting the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, Redmi Note 10 5G is ready to challenge the boundaries of gaming performance.,Its 7nm processing technology and integrated modem offer higher performance with lower power consumption so users can enjoy prolonged use of their device without worrying about power drain. With support for 5G dual SIM, Redmi Note 10 5G is a productivity beast.,Featuring a 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate, Redmi Note 10 5G offers a beautiful display with smoother usage.,Boasting a 48MP triple rear camera, Redmi Note 10 5G was made to create! Its triple camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor, while its creativity tools — such as Night mode, Slow motion, Time-lapse Video — turning any user into a creative professional.,Redmi Note 10 5G touts a massive 5,000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging, so users can stay powered up throughout the day even during periods of heavy use.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Phone, charger, USB lead, SIM removal tool, protective back cover
Screen Type
IPS LCD
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
MIUI 12 based on Android 11
CPU
MediaTek Dimensity 700® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G mobile platform
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 400GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
42MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000mAH
Talk Time (hrs)
34 Hours
Standby Time (hrs)
418 Hours
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
162 Millimetre
Product Width
90 Millimetre
Product Weight
192 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24 months
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Sensors
Sidefingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Sensor Core
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No