The Huawei P smart is equipped with a Dual Camera 13+2 MP lens powered by AI chipset which captures your world in amazing depth and stunning colour. Delivering excellent smartphone photography features, with Bokeh effect on both the main and selfie lenses to give selfies more style and substance, the P smart will help users take incredible images however they use the device. Featuring a 6.21 inch dewdrop FullView display - an edge to edge 19.5:9 screen for entertainment with no limits, internal storage 64 GB and expandable up to 512 GB, massive storage enable users to stock any video, music etc as more as they want