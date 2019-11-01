Tesco logo
Product information

The Huawei P smart is equipped with a Dual Camera 13+2 MP lens powered by AI chipset which captures your world in amazing depth and stunning colour. Delivering excellent smartphone photography features, with Bokeh effect on both the main and selfie lenses to give selfies more style and substance, the P smart will help users take incredible images however they use the device. Featuring a 6.21 inch dewdrop FullView display - an edge to edge 19.5:9 screen for entertainment with no limits, internal storage 64 GB and expandable up to 512 GB, massive storage enable users to stock any video, music etc as more as they want

Product specifications

Screen Type
LCD
Screen Size
"6.2"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 9.0 (EMUI 9.0.1)
CPU
Kirin 710
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
3 GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
1.3 MP
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
1.3MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3400
Talk Time (hrs)
25
Standby Time (hrs)
800
Wireless Charging Available
N
Product Height
155.2 Millimetre
Product Width
73.4 Millimetre
Product Weight
160 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
N
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Sensors
Accelerometer
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
N
Built-in FM Radio
N