Sim Free Honor 10 Phantom Blue

Offer available
£209.00
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy a SIM free handset and get a SIM card free

Product information

Honor 10 adopted a new generation of FullView screen, Aurora Glass design, 24MP cameras for both front and rear with powerful AI Photography.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
HandsetChargerType-C cableQuick Start GuideEject toolTPU Protective caseTP Protective film
Screen Type
TFT LCD (IPS)
Screen Size
"5.8"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 8.1
CPU
Kirin 970
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3400
Talk Time (hrs)
18
Standby Time (hrs)
360
Wireless Charging Available
N
Product Height
149.6 Millimetre
Product Width
71.2 Millimetre
Product Weight
153 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Blue
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Sensors
Compass
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Y