Store Locator
Contact us
Help
Sign in
My Orders
Tesco.com
Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket
Menu
Mobile Phones
SIMs & Online Top Ups
More
Sim Free Honor 10 Phantom Blue
Sim Free Honor 10 Phantom Blue
Offer available
Offer available
Sim Free Honor 10 Phantom Blue
£209.00
Add to basket
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Special Offers
Buy a SIM free handset and get a SIM card free
Product information
Honor 10 adopted a new generation of FullView screen, Aurora Glass design, 24MP cameras for both front and rear with powerful AI Photography.
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
HandsetChargerType-C cableQuick Start GuideEject toolTPU Protective caseTP Protective film
Screen
Screen Type
TFT LCD (IPS)
Screen Size
"5.8"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 8.1
CPU
Kirin 970
Memory
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Power
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3400
Talk Time (hrs)
18
Standby Time (hrs)
360
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
149.6 Millimetre
Product Width
71.2 Millimetre
Product Weight
153 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Blue
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Blue
Additional Features
Sensors
Compass
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Y
Show All