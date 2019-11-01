Store Locator
Sim Free Huawei Y7 2018 Black
Product information
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
HUAWEI Y7 2018 Charger USB cable Quick Start Guide Warranty Card 3.5mm earphone Eject tool
Screen
Screen Type
LCD
Screen Size
"6"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android
CPU
QualcommTM MSM8937 Octa-Core
Memory
Internal Memory
16GB
Internal CPU RAM
2 GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 128GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
8
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
13MP
Video Recording Capability
720p
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Power
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
3000
Talk Time (hrs)
26
Standby Time (hrs)
440
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
158.3 Millimetre
Product Width
76.7 Millimetre
Product Weight
155 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Y
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Sensors
Compass
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Built-in FM Radio
Y
Show All