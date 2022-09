Product information

Power up and power through. Nokia G11 pairs 3 days of battery life with smooth performance, so you can keep going and going, enjoying all-day entertainment on a bigger, brighter screen. The triple-lens camera will let you take breathtaking shots, day or night. Plus, with 2× more security updates than the competition, 2 years of OS updates, and fingerprint and face unlock technology, you can rest assured your device is secure, inside and out.