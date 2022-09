Product information

With a reputation for quality handsets that aren’t just reliable but are also,built to last comes our latest, stunning looking phone, the Nokia 110 4G. A,future ready phone packed with features such as; 4G VoLTE 1 connectivity,,super easy to navigate zoomed menus and audio Readout 2 assist, wireless,and wired FM radio, expandable memory, games and built in torch and,camera. Come to think of it, this isn’t just a phone that looks good, it’s a,phone that makes you look good.