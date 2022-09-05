Special Offers

Product information

Sleek design with amazing features at affordable price. Watch your favourite movies, play your favourite games and keep yourself updated on all your social media apps with the IMO Q4 Pro 2021's amazing 5.5" HD IPS screen. With it's 18:9 widescreen ratio, top quality resolution and edge to edge display, you'll really be able to impress your friends! Enhance your photo album with the IMO Q4 Pro 2021's dual camera. Get crystal clear images and a super wide camera angle, to capture those fun and precious moments in an instant. With easy set up IMO Face Unlock, just a quick glace at the screen, will unlock your device like magic, without the hassle of inputting passwords or screen locks