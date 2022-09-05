Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Imo Q4 Pro 2021 Midnight Blue

Offer available
Offer available

£59.99
Express delivery: Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Product information

Sleek design with amazing features at affordable price. Watch your favourite movies, play your favourite games and keep yourself updated on all your social media apps with the IMO Q4 Pro 2021's amazing 5.5" HD IPS screen. With it's 18:9 widescreen ratio, top quality resolution and edge to edge display, you'll really be able to impress your friends! Enhance your photo album with the IMO Q4 Pro 2021's dual camera. Get crystal clear images and a super wide camera angle, to capture those fun and precious moments in an instant. With easy set up IMO Face Unlock, just a quick glace at the screen, will unlock your device like magic, without the hassle of inputting passwords or screen locks

Product specifications

What's in the Box
1 * Handset 1 * Battery 1 * USB Cable 1* QSG
Screen Type
HD IPS Display
Screen Size
5.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
IMO_Q4_Pro_2021_Tesco_4.0_290421
CPU
Unisoc SC9832E
Internal Memory
16GB
Internal CPU RAM
1GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 64GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
480p
Mains Charger Included
No
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
2500mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
up to 12 hours
Standby Time (hrs)
up to 600 hours
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
148.2 Millimetre
Product Width
71.1 Millimetre
Product Weight
170 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Blue
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24 months
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
No
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Sensors
Accelerometer Ambient light Proximity
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
Yes