Special Offers

Imo Dash 4G Black

Imo Dash 4G Black

£21.99
Product information

An easy-to-use, most affordable 4G phone with all the features you need. IMO Dash 4G connects you and your family with faster 4G and in-built Bluetooth connectivity. The IMO Dash 4G's 2MP camera is perfect for taking quick snaps on the go or recording videos to relive those special moments whenever you please. With a 1500 mAh battery, IMO Dash 4G delivers an amazing 14 days standby time and up to 15 hours talk time on a single charge, so you have peace of mind it will comfortably last you throughout the day and beyond.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
1 * Handset 1 * Battery 1* UK Charger 1 * USB Cable 1* Earphone 1* QSG
Screen Type
TFT, TN
Screen Size
2.4"
Video Capability
Yes
Software Version
IMO_Dash_4G_Tesco_1.0_202103181
Internal Memory
128MB
Internal CPU RAM
48MB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
2MP
Secondary Camera
No
Video Recording Capability
No
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
Yes
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
1500mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
up to 15 hours
Standby Time (hrs)
up to 336 hours
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
125.3 Millimetre
Product Width
52 Millimetre
Product Weight
102 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
No
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24 months
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
DualBand
NFC
No
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
No
Sensors
N/A
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
Yes