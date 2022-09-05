Special Offers

Product information

An easy-to-use, most affordable 4G phone with all the features you need. IMO Dash 4G connects you and your family with faster 4G and in-built Bluetooth connectivity. The IMO Dash 4G's 2MP camera is perfect for taking quick snaps on the go or recording videos to relive those special moments whenever you please. With a 1500 mAh battery, IMO Dash 4G delivers an amazing 14 days standby time and up to 15 hours talk time on a single charge, so you have peace of mind it will comfortably last you throughout the day and beyond.