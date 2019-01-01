Product information

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

LEBARA MULTI-PLAN SIM

LEBARA MULTI-PLAN SIM

Make your money go further and choose one of our 30 day value plans with a mix of data, international and national calls with this best value bundle SIM. All the three plans come with free EU roaming. All in One £10 is our most popular plan: you get 1GB data, 500 international minutes, 500 national minutes. To activate this plan, just top up your SIM with £10.All in One £15 is a best seller for those who want more data with UK and international calls: you get 3GB data, 500 international minutes, 500 national minutes. To activate this plan, just top up your SIM with £15 UK Plan £20 is designed for heavy data and UK minutes users: you get 10GB data, unlimited UK minutes and 100 international minutes. To activate this plan, just top up your SIM with £20.

Terms apply.   Plans auto renew subject to balance availability. Unlimited minutes and free roaming are subject to fair usage policy. Free roaming in the EU applies to applicable EU countries only. See lebara.co.uk for full terms the list of international destinations included.
14CM
10CM
3.8 Gram
Not Known
SIM card
Lebara
