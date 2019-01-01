Product information

Make your money go further and choose one of our 30 day value plans with a mix of data, international and national calls with this best value bundle SIM. All the three plans come with free EU roaming. All in One £10 is our most popular plan: you get 1GB data, 500 international minutes, 500 national minutes. To activate this plan, just top up your SIM with £10.All in One £15 is a best seller for those who want more data with UK and international calls: you get 3GB data, 500 international minutes, 500 national minutes. To activate this plan, just top up your SIM with £15 UK Plan £20 is designed for heavy data and UK minutes users: you get 10GB data, unlimited UK minutes and 100 international minutes. To activate this plan, just top up your SIM with £20.