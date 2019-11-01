Store Locator
Lebara Tri-Sim £10 Free Credit
Lebara Tri-Sim £10 Free Credit
£0.99
Product information
Top-Up Â£10 and get Â£10 FREE Credit! Â£10 free credit applied automatically when you Top Up with a Â£10 top up Free credit of Â£10 to be used only for national(UK) calls. Calls charged at 35p/min Free credit offer valid up to 6 top ups
Product specifications
Dimensions
Product Height
130 Millimetre
Product Width
130 Millimetre
Product Weight
2.35 Gram
Key Information
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
SIM card
Features
Network
Lebara
Credit
Texts
Y
Calls
TESCO EXCLUSIVE Top-Up £10 and get £10 FREE Credit - ThisFantasticOffer of £10 free credit with £10 top up is only available @Tesco
