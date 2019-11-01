Product information

Founded in 2006, Lycamobile is a mobile virtual network operator headquartered in London. Based on our ethos of connecting friends and family around the world for less, we provide high-quality, low-cost calls, texts and 4G data in the form of prepaid mobile SIM cards and have over 15 million customers worldwide, with a new one joining every two seconds. We operate in 21 countries across Africa, America, Asia, Australia and Europe, where we cover 80% of the market.

Our Trio SIM card comes ready to use in any unlocked phone and you can load it with credit that can then be used for our Pay As You Go service or to buy bundles packed full of minutes, texts and 4G data. One of the many benefits you get with Lycamobile is that there are no contracts and therefore no commitments meaning you're free to change your plan every month.

Additionally, if you're looking to visit your friends and family abroad next holiday or you just fancy a break, feel free to take your Lycamobile with you without the worry of an expensive phone bill as we don't charge roaming fees when you travel to 18 selected countries worldwide.

For more information and other unbeatable deals, visit lycamobile.co.uk, or simply pop in to any of our 100,000 retail points across the UK.

Lycamobile is available in: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Macedonia, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, the UK and the USA.