We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
There are no items currently in your Basket

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Awesome Black

Offer available
altText
altText
altText
altText
Offer available

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Awesome Black

£249.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

FREE SIM SAVE £0.99
Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets

Product information

"Tap into an unforgettable viewing experience with Galaxy A Series. Large screens, rich colours, and uninterrupted Infinity displays, you'll be fully immersed in your gaming and streaming, wherever you go. And if you're big on snapping photos and capturing the moment, Galaxy A series has you covered there too. Shoot jaw-dropping pics with a tap, thanks to multiple cameras and angles. Plus, with easy-to-use image controls, you can make every pic Insta-worthy in just a few taps. Awesome Screen - The large 6.5 display is ideal for everything from gaming, to streaming and scrolling through social feeds. Awesome Camera - The A32 5G's quad cameras guarantee you'll get a great photo, whatever your subject is. With a range of angles and AI editing features, you'll shoot photos like a pro. Long Lasting Battery Life - Galaxy A32 5G's awesome tech is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery so you're always read to rock. And when you need a boost, Adaptive Fast Charging gets the job done fast. Superfast 5G for everyone - 5G-ready*, so you can tap into amazing internet speeds and stay connected no matter where you go. *5G network and connection required."

Product specifications

Screen Type
TFT Infinity-V
Screen Size
"6.5"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 11
CPU
MediaTek D720 Octa-core (up to 2.0GHz)
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 1TB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
48
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
Yes
Mains Charger Included
N
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Product Height
164.2 Millimetre
Product Width
51 Millimetre
Product Weight
205 Gram
Type
Candybar Smartphone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
5G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
BluetoothÂ®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
N
Built-in FM Radio