Special Offers

Product information

"Tap into an unforgettable viewing experience with Galaxy A Series. Large screens, rich colours, and uninterrupted Infinity displays, you'll be fully immersed in your gaming and streaming, wherever you go. And if you're big on snapping photos and capturing the moment, Galaxy A series has you covered there too. Shoot jaw-dropping pics with a tap, thanks to multiple cameras and angles. Plus, with easy-to-use image controls, you can make every pic Insta-worthy in just a few taps. Awesome Screen - The large 6.5 display is ideal for everything from gaming, to streaming and scrolling through social feeds. Awesome Camera - The A32 5G's quad cameras guarantee you'll get a great photo, whatever your subject is. With a range of angles and AI editing features, you'll shoot photos like a pro. Long Lasting Battery Life - Galaxy A32 5G's awesome tech is powered by a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery so you're always read to rock. And when you need a boost, Adaptive Fast Charging gets the job done fast. Superfast 5G for everyone - 5G-ready*, so you can tap into amazing internet speeds and stay connected no matter where you go. *5G network and connection required."