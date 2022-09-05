We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Store Locator
Contact us
Help
Sign in
My Orders
Tesco.com
Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket
There are no items currently in your Basket
Menu
Mobile Phones
SIMs & Online Top Ups
More
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Cloud Red
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Cloud Red
Offer available
Offer available
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Cloud Red
£499.99
Add to basket
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Special Offers
Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99
Product information
"This is the phone for people who want it all. We listened to you, the fans, and what we've created is a phone that leaves compromise behind. This is the phone tailor-made for fans of all kinds"
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"UK Travel Adapter (3 Pin),USB C Data/Charging Cable,Quick Start Guide,Warranty Card,Tray Pin"
Screen
Screen Type
Dynamic AMOLED
Screen Size
"6.5"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 10
CPU
Exynos990
Memory
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
6GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 400GB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
N
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Power
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
4500
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Dimensions
Product Height
151 Millimetre
Product Width
8 Millimetre
Product Weight
163 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Additional Features
Sensors
"Accelerometer,Face Recognition,Fingerprint,Geomagnetic,Gyro,Hall,"
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Show All