Product information

Bulk buy restrictions apply. For more details please refer to tescomobile.comOur Rocket Packs tariff is perfect if you love using 4G data on your phone. Your top-ups buy superb value monthly Rocket Packs of 4G data, minutes and texts.

On Rocket Packs tariff, your first top-up will turn into your first Rocket Pack of data, minutes and texts. For example, if you top-up £10, your top-up will buy you a £10 Rocket Pack. Rocket Packs last for a month and renew automatically at the end of the month, if you've got enough credit.



There are six Rocket Packs from £5 up to £20, and you can get whichever size you want, whenever you want.

If you prefer just talking and texting, you can change to our Triple Credit tariff before you top-up. Just call 282 free.Plus you'll collect a Clubcard point for every £1 you top-up with Tesco. You get points for top-ups made through our free top-up line on 4444, at any Tesco store and online. More info on Rocket Packs and how to change tariff