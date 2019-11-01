Tesco logo
£0.99
Bulk buy restrictions apply. For more details please refer to tescomobile.comOur Rocket Packs tariff is perfect if you love using 4G data on your phone. Your top-ups buy superb value monthly Rocket Packs of 4G data, minutes and texts.
On Rocket Packs tariff, your first top-up will turn into your first Rocket Pack of data, minutes and texts. For example, if you top-up £10, your top-up will buy you a £10 Rocket Pack. Rocket Packs last for a month and renew automatically at the end of the month, if you've got enough credit.

There are six Rocket Packs from £5 up to £20, and you can get whichever size you want, whenever you want.
If you prefer just talking and texting, you can change to our Triple Credit tariff before you top-up. Just call 282 free.Plus you'll collect a Clubcard point for every £1 you top-up with Tesco. You get points for top-ups made through our free top-up line on 4444, at any Tesco store and online. More info on Rocket Packs and how to change tariff

Product specifications

Product Height
96 Millimetre
Product Width
67 Millimetre
Product Weight
19.4 Gram
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
SIM card
Network
Tesco Mobile
Credit
Texts
Calls