"The IMO Dash is a simple, 12 button featurephone with a great 2MP camera which is perfect for taking quick snaps or recording video. With a bright 2.4"" colour display, a built-in FM radio, bluetooth connectivity and expandable memory up to 32GB, you can enjoy all your music on the go. And with 3G mobile internet you can check your Facebook or Twitter account, or simply keep in touch with what's happening in the news. The IMO Dash comes with a 1000ma battery which delivers up to 8 days standby time on a single charge and up to 7 hours talk time for those important calls. Also included is a torch, alarm clock, calcualtor, calendar and some mobile games to keep you entertained."