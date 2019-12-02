Tesco logo
Tesco Mobile Verve Connect Imo Dash Black

Tesco Mobile Verve Connect Imo Dash Black

£14.99
Product information

"The IMO Dash is a simple, 12 button featurephone with a great 2MP camera which is perfect for taking quick snaps or recording video. With a bright 2.4"" colour display, a built-in FM radio, bluetooth connectivity and expandable memory up to 32GB, you can enjoy all your music on the go. And with 3G mobile internet you can check your Facebook or Twitter account, or simply keep in touch with what's happening in the news. The IMO Dash comes with a 1000ma battery which delivers up to 8 days standby time on a single charge and up to 7 hours talk time for those important calls. Also included is a torch, alarm clock, calcualtor, calendar and some mobile games to keep you entertained."

Product specifications

What's in the Box
UK CHARGER, USB CABLE, BATTERY, QUICK START GUIDE, HEADSET
Screen Type
QVGA
Screen Size
"2.4"""
Video Capability
N
Operating System
None
Software Version
TBC
CPU
SC7701
Internal Memory
64MB
Internal CPU RAM
128MB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
2.0 MP
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
N
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
1000mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
7
Standby Time (hrs)
up to 8 days
Wireless Charging Available
Product Height
122 Millimetre
Product Width
50 Millimetre
Product Weight
88.6 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
3G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
Keypad
QWERTY
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Y