Product information

"""Top Up either £10, £15, £20 and go onto our standard PAYG Rates* or opt into one of our great value Goodybags, you can change your plan each month or cancel at anytime, your in control. 4g data at no extra cost;£10 - 3GB data - unlimited minutes - unlimited texts£15 - 6GB data - unlimited minutes - unlimited texts

£20 - Always on data* - unlimited minutes - unlimited textsAlways On data*With Always On you get 9GB of data at full 4G speed. After 9GB of data used you'll experience a reduced data speed of 384kbps from 8am to Midnight. You may notice that activities which require high amounts of data, like HD video streaming, will be slower."""