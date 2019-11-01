Product information

Compatible with most phones, it is a standard SIM, with a push out micro SIM if needed. You can enjoy super-speedy 4G at no extra cost when you're in an area with 4G coverage. Want to see the 4G coverage in your area With Triple Credit you get free credit when you top-up - use it on UK calls, texts and data. Top-up Â£10 and we give you Â£20 free credit oTop-up Â£15 and we give you Â£30 free credit oTop-up Â£20 and we give you a whopping Â£40 of free credit Plus, every month that you top-up Â£15 or more, you can choose a free bundle: 150 minutes, 5000 texts or 500MB data. Furthermore, you'll collect a Clubcard point for every Â£1 you top-up with Tesco. You get points for top-ups made through our free top-up line on 4444, at any Tesco store and online.