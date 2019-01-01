Product information

"""At Lebara, we want to bring happiness to the lives of the communities we serve, all over the world. We create connections that allow conversations across nations. We light up the faces of millions daily by bringing people closer together.For the most flexibility you can use your Pay as you go £10 credit to make cheap international and national calls from as little at 1p/min. Or to make your money go further you can choose one of our 30 day value bundles with a mix of data, international and national calls.

For £10 we recommend the below bundles (with free EU roaming)



All in One £10 is our most popular plan: you get 1GB data, 500 international minutes, 500 national minutes. To buy the bundle, just top up £10 and text AIO1 to 38885

UK Plan £10 is best for those who want a little more data: you get 2GB data, 1000 UK minutes and 100 international minutes. To buy the bundle, just top up £10 and text UK1 to 38885Unlimited pass £10 is designed for those who love to chat overseas: you get unlimited calls to 40 international countries. To buy the bundle, just top up £10 and text UNL10 to 38885""."