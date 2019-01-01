Product information

"""Our Pay As You Go rates for data are unbeatable, and our rates for calling and texting aren't too shabby either.Make your credit last longer with 3p a minute, 2p a text, and 1p per MB of data, no matter how often you top up.

Top-Up over the phone:

1. Call 444 free from your Three phone.

2. Select €˜Top-up with a voucher'.

3. Enter the voucher number on your confirmation email

4. Done - your account will be topped up.



Why not convert to an All in One Add on?



Add-ons expire after 30 days - just Top-up again and choose a new Add-on to continue getting great value. Unconverted credit has no expiry, but you must make a call, send a text or use some data, once every 6 months to keep the account active. All our All-in-One Add-ons include Feel At Home Around the World, - use your allowances in 71 destinations around the world at no extra cost.



Add-on Data Mins Texts PriceAll-in-One 10 1GB 3000 3000 £10All-in-One 15 5GB 3000 3000 £15All-in-One 20 12GB 3000 3000 £20"""