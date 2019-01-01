Tesco logo
Three E-Voucher 20.00

Three E-Voucher 20.00

£20.00
"""Our Pay As You Go rates for data are unbeatable, and our rates for calling and texting aren't too shabby either.Make your credit last longer with 3p a minute, 2p a text, and 1p per MB of data, no matter how often you top up.
Top-Up over the phone:
1. Call 444 free from your Three phone.
2. Select €˜Top-up with a voucher'.
3. Enter the voucher number on your confirmation email
4. Done - your account will be topped up.

Why not convert to an All in One Add on?

Add-ons expire after 30 days - just Top-up again and choose a new Add-on to continue getting great value. Unconverted credit has no expiry, but you must make a call, send a text or use some data, once every 6 months to keep the account active. All our All-in-One Add-ons include Feel At Home Around the World, - use your allowances in 71 destinations around the world at no extra cost.

Add-on                      Data   Mins Texts PriceAll-in-One 10           1GB    3000   3000   £10All-in-One 15           5GB    3000   3000   £15All-in-One 20           12GB  3000   3000   £20"""

