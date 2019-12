Product information

Get the UK's lowest Pay As You Go rates " 3p a minute, 2p a text and 1p a MB of data. To enjoy Feel At Home on Pay As You Go, all you need to do is convert your Top-up credit into an Add-on. We recommend All in One. You can then use the allowance in 42 top European and worldwide destinations including Spain, France and the USA, to call and text UK numbers, and use up to 12GB to get online. For 4G you need a 4G phone and be in a 4G area " see three.co.uk/4G