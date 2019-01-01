Store Locator
Giffgaff International Tri Sim
£0.99
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Great International Calls from 1p per Minute
What's in the Box
Tri Sim Card
Dimensions
Product Height
145 Millimetre
Product Width
85 Millimetre
Product Weight
1 Gram
Key Information
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
SIM card
Prizes and Awards Won
Which Recommended Provider 2017
Features
Network
Giffgaff
Credit
Texts
Y
Calls
From 1p per Minute for International Calls
