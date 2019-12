Product information

With this £15 no contract SIM from giffgaff you can enjoy unlimited talk time, 8GB of data and unlimited texts, along with free calls and texts to giffgaff numbers. The triple SIM has a special all-in-one design to fit all phones - standard, micro and nano. If you need any help with this SIM-only deal, giffgaff provide online help and support 24/7 Please note you must apply a minimum £15 Top Up and opt into the goodybag to receive this bundle.