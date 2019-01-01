We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

O2 INTERNATIONAL TRI-SIM

£0.01
Product information

With O2 International Sim, you can make UK calls to international mobiles and landlines from just 1p a minute.Plus you'll get O2 minutes,O2 texts and data on top.With a £10 top-up, you get 3000 O2 texts and 100MB data.And when you top up £15 or more,you get 3000 O2 minutes,3000 O2 texts and 200MB data. You'll also get lots of perks, just for being on O2.You'll get free treats on Priority, up to 10% back on your top-ups every 3 months, and free access to 1000s of O2 Wifi hotspots across the UK. This sim pack includes instructions on how to top up. As soon as you've topped up, your sim will be ready to use.

Product specifications

Terms apply. See o2.co.uk/terms
Product Height
85 Millimetre
Product Width
185 Millimetre
Product Weight
20 Gram
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
SIM card
Prizes and Awards Won
O2 has been ranked Number 1 Network for Customer Service Satisfaction by Ofcom for the 7th time in a row.
Network
O2
Credit
Texts
Y
Calls
Y