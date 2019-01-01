Product information

iPhone 8A beautiful mind.iPhone 8 introduces an all€‘new glass design. The world's most popular camera, now even better. The smartest, most powerful chip ever in an iPhone. Wireless charging that's truly effortless. And augmented reality experiences never before possible. iPhone 8. A new generation of iPhone.

Design

An iPhone formed from glass.



All€‘Glass Design

The most durable glass ever in an iPhone, front and back. A colour-matched, aerospace€‘grade aluminium band. New space grey, silver and gold finishes.



Water and Dust Resistant

Precision€‘engineered to resist water and dust.



Wireless Charging

The glass back enables easy wireless charging.



Retina HD Display

Retina HD.

Now with True Tone.



All€‘New Display

A Retina HD display that's more beautiful than ever. With True Tone, a wide colour gamut and 3D Touch.



True Tone

True Tone technology automatically adjusts white balance to match the light around you. For a better viewing experience in all kinds of environments.



Brilliant Colours

With a wide colour gamut and our best colour accuracy ever, everything on the screen looks more brilliant and vibrant.



Wide Viewing Angles

Dual€‘domain pixels give you a great view of the screen from almost any angle.



Cameras

The world's most popular camera. Even better.



All€‘New Sensor

iPhone 8 features a more advanced 12MP camera. With a larger, faster sensor. A new colour filter. Deeper pixels. And optical image stabilisation for photos and videos.



A11 Bionic

The most powerful and smartest chip ever in an iPhone.



Faster CPU

Introducing A11 Bionic. With four efficiency cores that are up to 70 per cent faster than A10 Fusion. And two performance cores that are up to 25 per cent faster.



Power Efficiency

A second€‘generation performance controller provides more power when you need it. While delivering the same great battery life.



Apple€‘Designed GPU

The new Apple-designed three-core GPU is up to 30 per cent faster than A10 Fusion.



Augmented Reality

A11 Bionic powers extraordinary augmented reality apps and games that will change the way you see the world.



Wireless Charging

Wireless charging for a wireless world.



Wireless Charging

With no charging cable required, iPhone 8 is truly designed for the future of wireless.



A Wireless World

Charge with wireless charging stations and mats in hotels, cafÃ©s and airports around the world.



iOS 11

A giant step for iPhone.



iOS

iOS 11 is our most advanced, intuitive and secure mobile operating system yet. It's designed to help you get the most out of iPhone.



New with iOS 11

Get to apps in Messages with fewer taps. Let Siri be your personal DJ. And discover new music with friends in Apple Music.Augmented RealityExperience mind€‘blowing AR games and apps on the world's largest platform for augmented reality.